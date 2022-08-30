Sushi restaurant opening in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Want to try a new restaurant? A new sushi eatery is coming to Cape Girardeau this weekend.
Omakase is launching Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall on Broadway.
According to www.japan-talk.com/jt/new/japanese-food, the omakase concept works best at small restaurants offering considerable social interaction with the chef.
The menu will include unique seasonal items, with fish flown from all over the world.
Initially the restaurant plans to be open Tuesdays through Saturdays and reservations will be required.
Want a taste of the action? A few seats are available for pre-opening tastings starting this weekend.