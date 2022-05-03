Survivors, families of Amazon warehouse workers killed in December tornado speak out

EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- The families of the Amazon workers killed in a deadly warehouse collapse in December gathered on Tuesday to tell the company things were not OK.
The warehouse partially collapsed when tornadoes touched down in Edwardsville, Illinois on December 10, 2021.
The mother of DeAndre Morrow, one of six contractors killed in the collapse, spoke publicly for the first time about the loss of her son.
"This is very difficult. It's not okay. It's not okay. Amazon it's not okay. And Amazon had plenty, plenty of time to alert everyone for safety and they failed to do that. And they need to be held responsible," said Morrow's mother Deon January.
Last month OSHA issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon, detailing potentially life-saving improvements to be made at the site.
Since the collapse, attorneys for some of the families of victims have said the building had structural problems. They also have said the company had an inadequate way of dealing with an extreme weather event.
Several employees have told reporters that they were threatened with losing their jobs if they left the workplace to seek shelter after tornados were seen in the area.
"If they cared so much, they should have recalled all drivers and all Amazon Associates before the tornado hit and even before the warnings," said survivor Deontae Yancey.