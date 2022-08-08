Support group aims to help loved ones deal with loss

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois woman is using her own heart-breaking experience to help others. She hopes a new support group will help others going through the tragic loss of a loved one.
Close to three years ago Debra Goins's younger brother Larry McNelly was discovered miles down the Mississippi River. A victim of a homicide.
"When that happened I was looking for some kind of a group for support of some type and I couldn't find anything in this area," said Debra Goins.
To hopefully help others deal with the emotional loss, Goins started Hear our Cry Co-victims of Homicide support group.
"We're just looking for support for people that just needs somebody to talk to that understand what they're going through," she said.
Another key component is advocating for justice.
"One thing you want when something like this happens is you want justice," Goins said, "and you hate to see it happening to other families so we're really interested in advocating for justice."
Larry McNelly's case remains unsolved. His family says justice has not be served. Larry's father hopes this group will be a way to advocate for those still seeking resolution toward unanswered questions.
"I see this advocacy group not only getting together and psychologically helping people out but also we need to get together to get ahold of the politicians," said Larry's father Harold McNelly. "We need the drug task force in the county, badly."
Harold McNelly has waited three years, and he's ready for answers to come forth. He says this group is a key step in helping with that.
"I want to see justice," he said. "I'll be 84 years old tomorrow, and it's still haven't been solved."
Goins says after her brother's death she felt the desire to try and do something positive in his memory. She hopes this support group will be the driving force to help others.
"If you're dealing with emotions and feeling you can't seem to get through, I would suggest they give it a try," said Goins.