Superman Celebration is a weekend full of family fun

METROPOLIS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Grab your capes and cameras because the Superman Celebration is back for a 44th year and is filled with family fun.
The event kicks off on Friday, June 10th at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony and vendors will then start up at 10 a.m.
Superman is ready for photo opportunities and will be there Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Joshua Boultinghouse portrays the famous superhero and actually begged his mom to take him to the festival as a kid.
"I remember seeing it as a kid around 1991 when they were killing Superman in the comics," he recalls. "I just remember telling my mom, there's this place we have to go to. Being the wonderful mother that she is, she saved up for a year and a half so we could come here."
Boultinghouse has played the part for nearly 12 years now after a worldwide search for the event's Clark Kent. He travels from Dallas, Texas to attend and enjoys interacting with the fans.
"Just putting the suit on and walking around with a smile," he explains. "Just trying to make people's days better, it lifts my mood. I'm sure it lifts other people's (mood), it's pretty amazing."
Optimus Prime, Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum from Smallville, costume contests, games, music and parade and more.
Karla Ogle, Chair of the Superman Celebration, says visitors of all ages and from across the world come to Metropolis for the event.
"We've had fans from Japan, Australia, Canada," she lists off. "A lot of other counties. We have a lot of fans that come back every single year. Some have attended for 15, 20 years."
It also brings a boost to the local economy including the mom and pop shops, hotels and campgrounds.
"We're just a small southern Illinois town, but on the second weekend in June we expand and welcome anywhere between 25,000 to 30,000 people," Ogle adds. "
