Sunshine today ahead of a chilly holiday weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a very active day yesterday, the sunshine has finally returned. Yesterday's storms were brought along with a cold front, causing such a large temperature drop today. Highs will climb into the mid 60s, but it will feel a bit chillier so you may want to add an extra layer this afternoon.
Into this evening skies will remain clear and winds will begin to shift out of the south by midnight. Lows will fall into the mid 40s.
Friday looks to be a bit busier as our chance of rain returns. Light rain is expected during the afternoon along with a cold front. The front will be what drops our weekend temperatures.
Saturday will be a dry day, but temperatures will remain below average. Clouds and more light rain will make for a chilly and damp Easter Sunday.