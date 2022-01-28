Sunshine to return as we kick off the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Light snow and flurries will stick with us into the evening before clearing. The flurries and clouds will clear from northwest to southeast throughout the remainder of the day.
Mostly clear skies will return this evening along with more cold temperatures. Overnight lows will dip back into the teens, well below normal.
Saturday will be another cold day but much less gloomy. The sunshine will return with winds shifting out of the south. High temperatures will still remain below normal, topping out in the 30s.
Temperatures will climb back into the low 40s Sunday, with 50s expected by next week. An active pattern is still expected by next week. Have a great weekend!