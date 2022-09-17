 Skip to main content
Sunshine streak continues, humidity returns along with summer heat

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another warm day across the region as the sunshine continues. The heat is slowly starting to crank up as humidity rises. Overall, a quiet evening is expected with just a few clouds, so you should be fine with any outdoor plans. 

Into tonight we'll stay fairly mild dipping into the mid 60s. Clouds will clear overnight before returning in the morning. 

Tomorrow's high will be our last day in the 80s for a little while. The heat will continue to climb with close to record setting temperatures expected through the middle of the work week. 

It's fairly easy to see when the front will move through, causing our temperatures to dip to a more normal level for this time of the year. 

The other pattern we're watching is how dry conditions are expected to be with our 6-10 day precipitation outlook showing drier than average setup.  

