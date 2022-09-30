 Skip to main content
Sunshine sticks around as we end September on a dry note

  • Updated
friday

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another chilly start to our morning with some areas dropping into the upper 30s again but we're remaining clear.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the 60s before lunchtime. We'll be a bit warmer today than earlier in the week with our highs climbing into the mid 70s. Sunshine will continue to stick around. 

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will stay off to our east, allowing a high pressure to keep us clear and dry.

This weekend will be perfect for any fall activities to start the new month. Seasonable temperatures return and sunshine will remain through Sunday. 

However, remain cautious with outdoor burning. An elevated fire threat continues across the region due to low humidity, breezy conditions and dry vegetation. 

