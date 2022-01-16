Sunshine Returns but Windy Conditions Expected on MLK

Sunshine has returned as the storm that brought us a wintry mix this past weekend continues to move eastward towards the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures today remain close to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The sun is a bit deceiving as wind chills make this afternoon feel more like the mid 20s thanks to a shifting wind pattern. Gusts are expected to reach into the 20s this afternoon/evening.
Going into tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s with wind chills even lower in the teens. Clouds will begin to fill back in overnight. We remain under a Special Weather Statement due to a chance of flurries heading into Monday morning. This could cause some patchy slick spots on the roads with dusting to half an inch possible over the Evansville Tri State area. Take caution and allow yourself extra time if you're travelling in the early morning hours on Monday.
Winds will continue to be an issue into the holiday on Monday with gusts reaching over 30 mph causing it to feel much colder than it is. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 30s with lows in the mid 20s.