 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Possible Late Tonight and
early Monday...

A strong storm system will dive quickly southeast into the Ohio
Valley tonight. A period of light snow will be possible generally
east of the Mississippi River. A dusting up to a half inch of
snowfall will be possible, with the greatest amounts likely over
the Evansville Tri State. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s,
so some slick spots are likely to develop on area roadways.
Bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to
become slick and hazardous.

Motorists from late this evening through Monday morning should
slow down and be prepared for slick and hazardous driving
conditions.

Sunshine Returns but Windy Conditions Expected on MLK

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperatures and Wind Chills Sunday 9 PM

Sunshine has returned as the storm that brought us a wintry mix this past weekend continues to move eastward towards the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures today remain close to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The sun is a bit deceiving as wind chills make this afternoon feel more like the mid 20s thanks to a shifting wind pattern. Gusts are expected to reach into the 20s this afternoon/evening. 

Going into tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s with wind chills even lower in the teens. Clouds will begin to fill back in overnight. We remain under a Special Weather Statement due to a chance of flurries heading into Monday morning. This could cause some patchy slick spots on the roads with dusting to half an inch possible over the Evansville Tri State area. Take caution and allow yourself extra time if you're travelling in the early morning hours on Monday. 

Winds will continue to be an issue into the holiday on Monday with gusts reaching over 30 mph causing it to feel much colder than it is. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 30s with lows in the mid 20s. 

Tags

Recommended for you