Sunshine returned today before tomorrow's widespread showers & storms

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is shaping up to be fairly nice, especially for this time of the year. Temperatures are right at average in the upper 40s. The low clouds have also lifted faster than anticipated, so blue skies are gracing us this evening.
Enjoy the dry weather today because rain is right around the corner for the next two days.
We'll remain dry this evening although clouds will already be moving back in. Temperatures will be pretty chilly in the mid 30s. Thanks to a pretty large storm system, we'll be seeing rain move in to the area tomorrow in the second half of the day.
Some heavy pockets of rain are expected with overall totals near an inch and a half. Gusty winds are also a possibility along with thunder/lightning, but most of the severe weather should stay to our south.
A second round of rain is expected Wednesday as well.
Much cooler air will fill in behind the midweek front, dropping high temperatures into the 30s to end the week.