Sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few spotty showers have popped up this afternoon. However, they're very small and isolated, most will stay dry.
The small shower chance will quickly come to an end around sunset. Mostly clear skies will return overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible in low lying areas, late tonight and into early Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will be the nicest days of the week. Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Friday will be another mostly dry day, but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening.
Enjoy the dry weather. The chance for rain will begin to move in late Friday night and stick around into the weekend.