Sunshine has finally returned! Rain and warmer weather around the corner

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a cloudy, wet and muddy week... it is nice to see some sunshine and blue skies for our Saturday. Temperatures are running slightly above our seasonal high making for a really nice 'spring like' day.
Overnight the lack of cloud cover will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. Other than it being a bit cold, it should be fairly quiet.
Tomorrow will feel very similar to today with plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Make sure to soak up the sun because clouds will be moving back in by Monday.
We're tracking 2 rounds of rain during our work week. The first being on Tuesday with a scattered chance of showers and the second being Wednesday night into Thursday. The second round has the potential for storms and is definitely the one to watch so make sure to have an umbrella and the Storm Track 3 app handy.