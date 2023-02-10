Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another gray and chilly day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the upper 30s and low 40s, staying below average.
Clouds will stick around into the evening before breaking up overnight. By the time we get to Saturday morning, the sunshine is expected to return and stick around through the entire weekend. High temperatures will also be mild, topping out in the 40s Saturday and the 50s by Sunday.
Quiet and warm weather sticks around into Monday but an active pattern returns by the middle of next week. Multiple rounds of showers are likely, with the potential for stronger storms.
We're currently keeping an eye on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for details as this gets closer and have a great weekend!