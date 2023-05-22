Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a pretty nice start to the work week. Sunshine has been able to filter through high thin clouds, accompanied by comfortable temperatures. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Much of the week looks to be quiet, with very little active weather forecast. Tuesday will be another mostly dry day, with plenty of sunshine. However, and isolated storm or two will be possible through the early afternoon and evening.
Dewpoints will climb back up near 60 degrees, making it slightly more humid. High temperatures will only run a a few degrees above average, topping out in the low 80s. Overall, not a bad day to be out and about.
The remainder of the forecast looks dry and mild. A front will drop temperatures back into the 70s by the end of the week, with sunshine and lower humidity.