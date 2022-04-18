Sunshine and more below average temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds will continue to clear this afternoon giving us a break from the gloomy conditions. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with more cold temperatures.
Overnight lows will dip back into the low 30s by Tuesday morning. Some patchy frost will be possible. If you have gotten a jump on your planting, you may want to cover or bring your potted plants indoors.
Sunshine will stick around into Tuesday but it will stay chilly. Afternoon highs will stay below average, topping out in the 50s.
Keep the umbrellas on standby. Showers and storms will return by midweek, followed by a big warm up.