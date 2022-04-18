 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and may possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Sunshine and more below average temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds will continue to clear this afternoon giving us a break from the gloomy conditions. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with more cold temperatures.

Overnight lows will dip back into the low 30s by Tuesday morning. Some patchy frost will be possible. If you have gotten a jump on your planting, you may want to cover or bring your potted plants indoors.

Sunshine will stick around into Tuesday but it will stay chilly. Afternoon highs will stay below average, topping out in the 50s. 

Keep the umbrellas on standby. Showers and storms will return by midweek, followed by a big warm up.

