Sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After an active night and morning, the weather has finally quieted down. Cloudy skies and warm temperatures are making for a comfortable afternoon. However, an isolated shower or storm will be possible across southern Illinois. The chance is very small, but a strong to severe storm can't be ruled out along a slow-moving cold front through the evening.
Behind the front cooler air will begin to funnel in. High temperatures Wednesday will dip back near 50s degrees, along with some sunshine. It should be a fairly nice day to be out and about.
A few quiet days will linger into the end of the week, with high temperatures running a closer average, in the mid to upper 40s. Our next chance for showers will return by the weekend.