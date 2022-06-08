 Skip to main content
Sunshine and mild temperatures in store for Thursday

WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is making its way through the region this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible until the front clears the region.

Drier and cooler air will settle in behind the front giving us a break from the active weather. Overnight skies will clear and low temperatures will dip down near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be a fantastic day to get outside. The sunshine will return with slightly below average temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out near 80 degrees.

Enjoy the mild temperatures. A BIG warm-up moves in next week, with some of the hottest temperatures of the season. 

Tags

