Sunshine and cool temperatures continue Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's turned into a nice but breezy fall afternoon. Temperatures have climbed into the 70s, with winds out of the northwest.
Over the next couple of days, the biggest threat will be an elevated fire risk. Low humidity and breezy conditions, partnered with dry vegetation could cause problems. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Plenty of sunshine and fall temps are expected through the rest of the week. Mornings will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s with mild afternoons. High temperatures Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 70s. However, Wednesday will be quiet a bit cooler. Highs will dip into the upper 60s.
The extended forecast continues to look very dry, worsening drought conditions.