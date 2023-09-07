Sunshine and comfortable temperatures to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very nice day across the region. Temperatures are running about 10 degrees cooler then yesterday, near 80 degrees. The humidity is also significantly lower, making is less sticky.
There is a slight haze. Winds out of the northwest have moved some Canadian wildfire smoke into the region. Aside from the smoke, it'll continue to be a quiet evening. Overnight lows will be cool again, dipping into the upper 50s.
Friday and through the weekend will be nice. Temperatures will stay slightly below average, near 80 degrees. It will also stay dry, it'll be a perfect for outdoor activities.
Our next chance for rain holds off until next Tuesday. Enjoy!