Sunshine and comfortable temperatures on tap this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Break out the sunscreen and sunglasses, it's going to be a great weekend for outdoor activities.
The sunshine will stick around from the remainder of the afternoon with the clear skies continuing overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s by morning.
Saturday will be another great day, much like today. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s.
By Sunday the humidity will start to climb back up with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid 80s.
Enjoy the weather this weekend. An active pattern sets up by next week bringing back the chance for storms.