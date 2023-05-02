 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Sunshine and a slight warm up Wednesday, more rain around the corner

WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a breezy and chilly day across the region. Temperatures are well below average, in the low to mid 60s, with winds out of the northwest.

Tonight will be another quiet and cool night. Mostly clear skies are expected, and winds will begin to relax overnight. Low temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s early Wednesday morning. 

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the pick days of the week. Sunshine, calmer winds and warmer temperatures will make for a nice afternoon Wednesday. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 60s.

By Thursday highs will climb into the low 70s. However, the chance for rain returns by the evening.

A pattern change will arrive by the end of the week, bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain will be Friday. Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder will make for a soggy end to the week. 

Small rain chances continue into the weekend but with plenty of dry time and warm temperatures. 

