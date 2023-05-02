Sunshine and a slight warm up Wednesday, more rain around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a breezy and chilly day across the region. Temperatures are well below average, in the low to mid 60s, with winds out of the northwest.
Tonight will be another quiet and cool night. Mostly clear skies are expected, and winds will begin to relax overnight. Low temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the pick days of the week. Sunshine, calmer winds and warmer temperatures will make for a nice afternoon Wednesday. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 60s.
By Thursday highs will climb into the low 70s. However, the chance for rain returns by the evening.
A pattern change will arrive by the end of the week, bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain will be Friday. Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder will make for a soggy end to the week.
Small rain chances continue into the weekend but with plenty of dry time and warm temperatures.