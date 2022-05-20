Sunset concerts kick off June 30

(WSIL) -- The Sunset Concerts Series is returning to Carbondale with six weeks of free musical entertainment for all ages and interests.
This summer’s season opens June 30 on the steps of Shryock Auditorium at SIU.
The outdoor concerts, held each Thursday evening through July 28, are all free, and everyone is welcome to attend.
The venue alternates between SIU campus and two other locations: Turley Park and corner of Washington Street and Illinois 13.
Concert visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as well as refreshments.
The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours.
The 2022 schedule includes an eclectic mix of musical genres. Here’s the complete Sunset Concert schedule:
- June 30 – Modern Day Saints, Shryock Auditorium steps. The band has toured the country playing a variety of rock ’n’ roll styles. Currently featuring Terry White, Tom Kneesel, Mike Kraniak, and Paul Bivans, the Saints can be heard playing everything from Hank Williams to Bob Dylan, The Band, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones.
- July 7 – Greg Klyma, Turley Park. Klyma has been part of the music scene for nearly 30 years, touring the country relentlessly. He plays mandolin, tenor banjo, piano and harmonica and writes songs influenced by old school country and rock music. His performances are a mix of old-school country and rock, blended with some ’80s favorites and some American songbook classics.
- July 14 – Funky MojoDaddy, Washington Street and Illinois 13. This high-energy Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana band will entertain with a blues, funk/soul roots-rock performance. Band members Kenny Kensey, Jerry Porter, Jeff Massey, Ryan Frahm and TJ Jenkins have toured with artists including Buddy Guy, The Kinsey Report, Steepwater Band and Green Room Rockers.
- July 21 – The Bashful Youngens, Turley Park. This Champaign-based Americana duo, featuring Carrie Chandler and Aaron Short, offers a unique sound that’s somewhere between modern folk and alternative-country. They are perennial festival favorites at Pymalion, Shoe Fest, Summercamp and more, and have a strong Midwest following, sharing the bill with artists including Allison Russell, Birds of Chicago, Paul Thorn and Old Salt Union. Their newest single, “When I’m Dead and Gone,” was released this spring, and the full album will be out later this year.
- July 28 – Gizzae – Shryock Auditorium steps at SIU. Gizzae is a most eclectic international reggae band, playing across the world for more than 35 years. Group members have earned Grammy awards and Chicago Music Awards, opened for some of the biggest names in reggae and recorded with artists, including Ziggy Marley, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and many more. The band has created a unique musical blend of roots/jam reggae influenced by soca, cumpas, calypso, jazz, rock, blues and more.
A few rules assure fun for all
Bans on glass bottles, kegs, smoking, pets and solicitation will be enforced as will underage drinking laws. For more, visit studentcenter.siu.edu/sunsetconcerts or follow the Student Center on Facebook or Twitter.