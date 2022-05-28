 Skip to main content
Sunny & warm today ahead of a beautiful holiday weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- After some gloomy conditions yesterday, the gorgeous summer like weather has returned just in time for the holiday weekend. Temperatures have already climbed into the mid 70s and we'll top off in the upper 70s for todays high. 

We'll be seeing a lot of blue skies and dry weather through our weekend and through the start of the week. Tomorrow, even more sun with highs in the mid 80s with more of the same for Monday and Tuesday as we near 90. 

We won't see our next chance of rain return to the region until Wednesday, so enjoy the nice weather! 

