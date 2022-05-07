Sunny today before a pleasant Mother's Day

Carterville (WSIL) -- The sun has finally returned and it plans to stick around for a while. Warm temperatures today as we climb into the upper 60s, lower 70s. Winds remain calm today and through tonight.
Clear conditions remain until tomorrow with lows dipping into the upper 40s.
Tomorrow would be a great day to celebrate mom outside with a picnic, hike or gardening. Skies remain mostly clear until the afternoon when a few clouds roll in. Skies will clear back up for the evening. It'll be one of our coolest days next week with highs in the 70s.
Into the work week the sunshine remains and we're tracking our first chance to possibly hit 90 degrees on Tuesday.
