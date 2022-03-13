 Skip to main content
Sunny today- tracking a warm up and showers

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today puts the 'sun' in Sunday! Temperatures now are much warmer than yesterday, despite the windy conditions. Most areas are seeing at least a 20 degree difference.

Gusts are still a concern today and through tomorrow thanks to tight pressure gradient caused by an anchored high to our south and an Alberta Clipper to our north. At times we can expect 30+ mph gusts. Make sure any loose patio furniture or outside items are secured through Monday. 

Temperatures tonight will only dip into the upper 30s, now that conditions are finally back to what we should be seeing for Mid-March. 

The start of the work week looks nice as temperatures will reach the 60s. Clouds will begin to build Monday evening/night ahead of our next system. Chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday afternoon with the worst of it remaining to our south. 

Overall, the week should be nice with above average temperatures and another chance of rain Thursday night. 

