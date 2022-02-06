Sunny end to your weekend with temperatures returning close to average

WSIL (Carterville) -- The sun has stuck around with us another day and highs today are forecasted to climb into the upper 30s, only a few degrees shy of our average high for this time of the year. A cold front expected to make it's way through the area tonight bringing clouds. Due to lack of moisture in the atmosphere, no rain or snow is expected with this. Lows will drop into the mid 20s.
There is still concern for dangerous conditions after sunset as the sun today has created snowmelt which could refreeze on roads as black ice overnight and into the early morning hours.
Into tomorrow the clouds will remain throughout the morning and will slowly clear for our afternoon. Tomorrow is a 'cut and paste' copy of today with highs again in the upper 30s. Lows tomorrow night will fall to the mid 20s.
Overall the work week is expected to be calm as there is currently no significant weather of concern. Passing clouds and temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s the next couple of days make for a pleasant week.