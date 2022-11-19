 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny but gusty evening, record breaking lows for some overnight

  • 0
mild
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- While it seems like a fairly quiet and sunny day outside, there's plenty to talk about for this evening and overnight. Right now temperatures are warm compared to what we've been seeing. Highs are in the low 40s and there's only a few clouds. 

gusty

A cold front will make it's way through the region in the evening/overnight, causing us to have a fairly windy afternoon. By the end of today, some areas could see gusts near 30 mph. 

high fire threat

Thanks to the gusty winds, low humidity and overall dry conditions, an elevated fire threat has returned. If you must burn today, just check with your local county since some areas are flirting with a red flag warning. 

lows

Into tonight skies remain clear, allowing radiational cooling to take place. Some areas could see record breaking lows as we dip down into the teens. 

tomorrow

We have another cold day on deck tomorrow before we finally see some relief. Even with a full day of sun, temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s. Wind chill values will remain a few degrees lower than the temperature throughout the day. 

highss

We finally break the cold pattern and temperatures will return back to average just in time for the short work week. 

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you