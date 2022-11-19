Sunny but gusty evening, record breaking lows for some overnight

WSIL (Carterville) -- While it seems like a fairly quiet and sunny day outside, there's plenty to talk about for this evening and overnight. Right now temperatures are warm compared to what we've been seeing. Highs are in the low 40s and there's only a few clouds.
A cold front will make it's way through the region in the evening/overnight, causing us to have a fairly windy afternoon. By the end of today, some areas could see gusts near 30 mph.
Thanks to the gusty winds, low humidity and overall dry conditions, an elevated fire threat has returned. If you must burn today, just check with your local county since some areas are flirting with a red flag warning.
Into tonight skies remain clear, allowing radiational cooling to take place. Some areas could see record breaking lows as we dip down into the teens.
We have another cold day on deck tomorrow before we finally see some relief. Even with a full day of sun, temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s. Wind chill values will remain a few degrees lower than the temperature throughout the day.
We finally break the cold pattern and temperatures will return back to average just in time for the short work week.