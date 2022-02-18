Sunny but cold Saturday ahead of another warm up

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sunshine and cold temperatures will be the theme as we kick off the weekend.
Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with lows dipping into the 20s. A weak cold front will push through early Saturday reinforcing the cold air. High temperatures will be well below average, topping out in the 30s. However, the sunshine will stick around.
Sunday the sunshine will stick around with a big warm up. Winds will shift back out of the south warming high temperatures by nearly 20 degrees. High temperatures by Sunday will be back into the 50s.
Enjoy the quiet weekend. An active pattern will return next week.