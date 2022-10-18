Sunny but chilly Wednesday ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very chilly Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures staying well below average. You may want to grab a heavier jacket if you're getting out this evening.
Clear skies will stick around overnight, with temperatures dipping back below freezing. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20s by Wednesday morning. You'll want to bring potted plants indoors.
The sunshine will continue Wednesday but it won't be much warmer. High temperatures will stay below average, topping out in the low 50s.
Warmer temperatures will return by the end of the week, with a significant warm up expected by the weekend.
The field fire threat remains high with very dry soil conditions, low relative humidity, and a strong breeze.