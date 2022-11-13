Sunny but chilly today -- tracking the next chance of possible wintry mix

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a bit deceiving out today because there's plenty of blue skies but the temperatures are still on the cool side. A fairly quiet evening is expected with calm winds and sunshine. Average highs for this time of year are in the high 50s but today we'll have a hard time climbing above the low 40s.
It's a great night to enjoy being in front of a fireplace with something warm to drink as temperatures dip into the teens. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.
Conditions tomorrow will be similar to today with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Passing clouds are expected before they build in ahead of our next system tomorrow night.
A low pressure will set up over the Gulf pushing moisture into the region. At the same time a trough will dig across the Midwest funneling in cool air. This dynamic will bring some of us another chance for some possible flakes late Monday/early Tuesday.
Models are showing a pretty clear divide with western Kentucky, Tennessee, parts of southern Illinois (Harrisburg to Anna) and parts of southeastern Missouri (Cape Girardeau to south of Poplar Bluff) seeing cold rain. Areas north of that in Missouri and Illinois can expect a few flakes.
No major accumulation or travel issues are expected with this. A cold wet morning is more likely than a winter wonderland.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, some very chilly air will move in keeping us (and most of the U.S.) unseasonably cold before Thanksgiving.