Sunny & breezy this evening - nice streak continues

WSIL (Carterville) -- This is almost as nice as it gets for August! A cold front pushed through the region late last night leaving behind cooler air, lower humidity levels and some pretty breezy conditions.
We're continuing to see a dominating high pressure just over the Great Lakes. Both are making today feel very comfortable.
It's another perfect evening to head out to the Du Quoin State Fair or even just to enjoy dinner out on the patio. Temperatures this evening will stay in the low 80s before falling to the 70s around sunset.
Overnight will get pretty chilly with lows in the low 50s! Some patchy fog may also be possible.
We have one more day with unseasonably cool air hanging around before warmer temperatures work their way back in. September will be off to a warm start with the first two weeks being above or close to 90 degrees.
We are seeing a chance of rain returning late on Labor Day and through midweek as a moisture surge is expected thanks to a trough. Not anticipating anything severe or widespread in this moment, but it's something to keep an eye on.