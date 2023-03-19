 Skip to main content
Sunny and cold today & tomorrow -- huge pattern shift on the way

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Hard to believe the start of Spring is tomorrow with temperatures still struggling to climb above 40 degrees. Even with the blanket of blue skies and sunshine, it still feels fairly chilly outside thanks to the breeze. 

hourly

Lows tonight will be bitter cold again, dropping into the mid 20s. Winds will finally begin to shift out of the south as the high pressure continues to move eastward. The change in wind direction will make a big difference in our temperatures tomorrow. 

warm up

A much anticipated warm up is finally on the way. We'll be closer to our seasonal average high tomorrow and Tuesday. By midweek, we'll be back into the 60s and 70s. 

rain

What's spring without a little rain? The first wave of showers will move in Tuesday afternoon and stick around for our Wednesday. Not a huge rain maker with higher totals only around a quarter inch.

The second and stronger system will be later in the week. Thursday and Friday hold the potential to include a few thunderstorms along with heavy rain. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

