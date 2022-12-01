Sunny and cold start to December -- unsettled pattern returning by the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a bitter cold start to the morning with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens. You'll want to layer up before you head out because we aren't much warmer in the afternoon as highs climb into the low 40s.
Enjoy the sunshine today because clouds will return overnight ahead of our next unsettled pattern. A strong low pressure will move over our northwest tightening pressure gradients and causing tomorrow to be breezy. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are forecasted with higher gusts near and north of Interstate 64.
Light rain will begin moving through tomorrow afternoon and evening. No severe weather or major totals are expected with this.
We continue to track chances of rain throughout the weekend and the start of the next work week so keep the umbrella on standby.