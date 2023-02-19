Sunglasses today and tomorrow but keep the umbrella handy for midweek

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was another pleasant February day with highs well above 'normal' as most of us reached at least 60 degrees. Similar to yesterday, we started off with sunshine but clouds are moving in ahead of a weak front that will move through overnight.
Winds are still pretty persistent out of the southwest in the teens and gusts near 30 mph, but they'll turn more calm in a few hours.
Even with the front moving through, temperatures are staying fairly mild only dropping into the mid 40s. The front will carry some moisture and a chance of isolated showers are possible right before sunrise.
Other than the brief early rain chance, tomorrow looks to be another nice day full of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Soak up the sun while you can because rain and clouds are around the corner.
The next chance of rain will come late in the evening on Tuesday, along with gusty winds and thunder. The greatest chance for showers and storm still remains for Wednesday. We get another brief break before a wet weekend.