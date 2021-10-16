Sunday holds more sunshine and seasonable temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The seasonable temperatures have finally arrived and with plenty of sunshine.
It's looking like another gorgeous day to end the weekend. It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. You may want a jacket as we kick off the day.
It will be great for anyone getting out to enjoy any fall festivities. The sunshine will stick around with high temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.
A small warm up is in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.