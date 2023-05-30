Summer weather arrives through the rest of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be another nice day. A few clouds mixed with some sunshine are around this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. While an isolated storm can't completely ruled out before sunset, most will stay day.
Overnight will be quiet and warm. Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s.
A summer-like pattern will set up through the rest of the week. This will bring back the heat, humidity and daily storm chances. Storm chances will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue each day. Each day will not be a washout and not everyone will see rain every day. Storms will be of the pop-up variety, primarily during the heat of the afternoon. No severe weather is anticipated but pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.
Afternoon high temperatures Wednesday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s, with dewpoints in the 60s. It will only continue to heat up through the rest of the week. Some of the hottest temperatures of the season will arrive by the weekend, with highs near 90 degrees.