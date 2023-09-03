Summer-like weather expected today

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today, we are tracking another summer-like day. Today, most us will start in the low 70s, which is well above our average low, of 60, for this time of year. Temperatures will warm up quickly this afternoon into the upper 80s to near 90 for some, especially in the southern parts of the region. Skies will be mostly sunny, but then turn partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
We are not expecting any rainfall today, despite the humidity.
There is an isolated storm chance for tomorrow afternoon, mainly over southeastern Missouri, but tomorrow will surely not be a washout. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s for most with partly cloudy conditions.
Rich tropical moisture will begin to move into the region today, which will increase our rain chances over the next few days.
Looking ahead to the work week, Tuesday is looking to be the best chance for rainfall, though there is at least an isolated chance of rain every day next week.
Temperatures will also be warm as the summer-like pattern will be sticking around.