Summer like weather continues, gusty today & tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- You'll need sunscreen this weekend. Another beautiful day across the region as temperatures have reached the mid 80s. Clear blue skies are expected to stick around for the next few days.
The only concern with today and possibly tomorrow is the Lake Wind Advisory. Gusts will excess 20 mph and can create some choppy conditions on the water. This could be trouble for smaller boats so take caution and stay weather aware.
Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer with lots of sunshine. Overall, a great summer like forecast with the chance of rain not returning until Tuesday night.
Have a safe holiday weekend!