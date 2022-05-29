 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday
weekend on area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, and Lake of Egypt.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Summer like weather continues, gusty today & tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- You'll need sunscreen this weekend. Another beautiful day across the region as temperatures have reached the mid 80s. Clear blue skies are expected to stick around for the next few days.

The only concern with today and possibly tomorrow is the Lake Wind Advisory. Gusts will excess 20 mph and can create some choppy conditions on the water. This could be trouble for smaller boats so take caution and stay weather aware. 

Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer with lots of sunshine. Overall, a great summer like forecast with the chance of rain not returning until Tuesday night.

Have a safe holiday weekend! 

