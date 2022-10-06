Summer like today before possible freeze this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Much warmer today as temperatures are in the low 80s across the region. Even with the addition of a few clouds, lots of sunshine is still there.
Overnight we'll dip into the low 50s and our winds will shift from the west to the north thanks to an incoming cold front that is expected later tonight. It'll be a pretty breezy day tomorrow because of it.
The cold front won't be brining any moisture, just very chilly conditions with highs for Friday only reaching the mid 60s. We'll also see a decent amount of cloud cover as well.
Saturday morning, there is potential for widespread frost, especially in areas protected from the wind.
Sunday morning will be the COLDEST morning with the first freeze of season possible, especially in southern Illinois. For most, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 30s, but a few low-lying areas could experience a HARD FREEZE.