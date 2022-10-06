 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight
bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North
winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday
morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most
likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to
Madisonville.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Summer like today before possible freeze this weekend

  • 0
today

WSIL (Carterville) -- Much warmer today as temperatures are in the low 80s across the region. Even with the addition of a few clouds, lots of sunshine is still there. 

Overnight we'll dip into the low 50s and our winds will shift from the west to the north thanks to an incoming cold front that is expected later tonight. It'll be a pretty breezy day tomorrow because of it.

cf

The cold front won't be brining any moisture, just very chilly conditions with highs for Friday only reaching the mid 60s. We'll also see a decent amount of cloud cover as well.

FREEZE

Saturday morning, there is potential for widespread frost, especially in areas protected from the wind.

Sunday morning will be the COLDEST morning with the first freeze of season possible, especially in southern Illinois. For most, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 30s, but a few low-lying areas could experience a HARD FREEZE.