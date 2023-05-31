Summer-like conditions today, tracking pop-up storms this afternoon

WSIL (Carterville) -- We have a fairly warm start to our day with morning temperatures in the 60s. Humidity will be one of the most notable changes about today's weather.
You may want to grab a raincoat this morning just incase you run into one of the pop-up showers that are expected. The good news is no severe weather is expected.
Highs this afternoon are climbing into the upper 80s with many spots nearing 90 degrees.
We're tracking a hot start to June. Into the rest of the week, we're continuing to see the chance for temperatures nearing 90s. On Friday and into this weekend, many of us will see the first 90 of the season.
Of course in true summer time fashion, we have a few chances for scattered pop-up storms today and then an isolated chance into this weekend. No need to cancel any plans, but you will want to keep an eye on radar.