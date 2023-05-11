Summer-like conditions today -- humidity and rain chances have returned

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is definitely feeling more like a June or July forecast with humidity, temperatures and rain chances all trending up. Highs today are climbing into the upper 70s, lower 80s and with dew points in the 60s. It's air you can wear!
A warm front is continuing to lift from our south pushing up a warm air mass from the Gulf. Bringing not only the humidity but also the rain. This morning we had a few hit or miss chances but by this evening, showers will be more widespread. A few thunderstorms also can't be ruled out.
The good news is, we aren't anticipating severe weather. Overnight conditions are staying mild only dipping into the mid 60s.
A secondary weak disturbance moves across the Plains tonight and into tomorrow. Severe chances return tomorrow with the Storm Prediction Center giving the entire western portion of the region a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5).
We'll be keeping an eye on the possibility of large hail and strong winds as storms roll through the area.
Rain chances hang around for the weekend. None of the days seem to be a complete washout, so good news for the many activities going on. Just be sure to keep an eye on radar and any new updates.