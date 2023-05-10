 Skip to main content
Summer like conditions return - tracking multiple rain & storm chances

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's hard to believe it's May with these summer like temperatures. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s keeping it fairly warm today. The good news is dew points are still at a comfortable level for now. 

The chance of rain and storms will be possible this evening for our southern most counties through the overnight hours. That's all thanks to a warm front and Gulf moisture. The remainder of the region should continue to stay dry thanks to a high pressure situated to our north. 

Temperatures tonight will be well above our seasonal low, only falling into the low 60s. 

Waking up tomorrow we'll feel a big difference as far as humidity goes. Dew points will return to the upper 60s, low 70. This also begins the next unsettled pattern for widespread rain and storms.

Scattered showers and storms stick around through the end of the work week and into the weekend. No need to cancel plans quite yet since these are going to be the 'summer-like' pop up storms, but do have a plan b just incase. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

