Summer Kids’ Camps Return to Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, IL – Schools across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky will soon be out for summer, leaving kids and parents alike looking for ways to fill their days. Shawnee Community College will once again be hosting nearly two dozen camps and activities this summer, covering a variety of age groups and interests.
Cooking, art, science, basketball, and Esports are just a few subjects being covered at the camps this year. The activities kick off on June 7 with Cooking with Connie and continue through July. This year’s program concludes with a softball camp for ages 12 to 18.
“We’re excited to have our camps in person again, welcoming children and their parents to our campus. The activities we have planned will keep kids engaged. They’ll have fun and learn something new,” said Director of Community Education & Outreach Centers Lindsay Johnson.
Shawnee Community College's Executive Director of Public Information and Marketing Kevin Hunsperger spoke about the summer camps and other programs in a live interview with the News 3 This morning crew. Watch that interview by clicking on the video above.
Camp registration is required one week before the program happens. A complete schedule and payment options are available on the Shawnee Community College website.
Addition information can be obtained by emailing communityeducation@shawneecc.edu or by calling 618-634-3200.