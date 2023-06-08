Summer camps underway with Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois

SOUTHERN IL (WSIL) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois’ all day summer program are underway and run through August 4th.
Organizers say this year's camps will focus on exploring Southern Illinois and its outdoor areas. There are nine weeks of camps with programs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
One of the upcoming programs, Summer Brain Gain is from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with lunch included. Morning programs are $50 for the week and there are still spaces available.
Morning programs include math, reading and science. The Boys and Girls Club say their programs are project-based and active learning. Morning programs are for K-8 grades.
You can register in person at their Carbondale location at 250 N. Springer Street and the Marion location 2706 W. Main Street.
Afternoon programs are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with lunch and a snack included. The afternoon programs will focus on mindfulness, healthy habits, self-exploration in the arts, team building, STEM and recreation rotations.
Membership for both the morning and afternoon programs is required. The membership fee is $20.00 for ages 5-13 (kindergarten through 8 th grade) and $10.00 for high school youth per year.
Membership is the only fee for the afternoon programs.
Below is a list of the summer programs.
- June 5-June 9 : Gardening in Southern Illinois
- June 12-June 16: Best of Summer in Southern Illinois
- June 20-June 23: Giant City State Park and Touch of Nature
- June 26-June 30 Saluki Week: Everything Saluki
- July 3-July 7: Something Sweet and Stingy
- July 10-July 14: Great Outdoors – Shawnee National Forest
- July 17-July 21:Geology of Southern Illinois
- July 24-July 28: Apples to Peaches: Orchards of Southern Illinois
- July 31-Aug 4: Farm to Table
You can call (618) 457-8877 to register, you can also contact: info@bgcsi.org.nfo@bgcsi.org