Summer camps return to Shawnee Community College

(WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College will be hosting nearly two dozen camps and activities this summer, covering a variety of age groups and interests.
Cooking, art, science, basketball, and Esports are just a few subjects being covered at the camps this year.
The activities kick off on June 7 with Cooking with Connie and continue through July. This year’s program concludes with a softball camp for ages 12 to 18.
Camp registration is required one week before the program happens.
A complete schedule and payment options are available on the Shawnee Community College website.