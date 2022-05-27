Summer camps return to Carbondale Park District

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Need something for your kids to do this summer? The Carbondale Park District has a variety of summer camps!
The Sunny Days Camps start June 6 and go through August 12th.
Niki Hoseman stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more details.
Hoseman says the camps run Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3 pm and are for ages 6 to 12.
Campers can extend their day with afternoons of recreational activities, crafts and more. It is $15 more a day if you are occasionally unable to pick your child up by 3 pm.
Here are the camps that are provided:
For more information about the camps click here.