 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non
thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds
will likely become strongest when the rain ends.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Study: Nearly 1/3 of U.S. workers make less than $15/hr

  • 0
Money

(CNN) -- Nearly one out of every three workers in the U.S. make less than $15 per hour, according to Oxfam America.

The anti-poverty advocacy group says these employees' annual salary is under $32,000.

Researchers also say 47 percent of black workers are below the $15 threshold, which is almost twice the number of white counterparts.

A similar split was also among female employees, who are more likely to make less than males. 

This report is among the movements to get the federal minimum wage raised from its current level of $7.25/hr, where it's been since 2009. 

Many worker advocates say bringing the rate to $15/hr would be closer to a livable wage.

Tags

Recommended for you