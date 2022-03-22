Study: Nearly 1/3 of U.S. workers make less than $15/hr

(CNN) -- Nearly one out of every three workers in the U.S. make less than $15 per hour, according to Oxfam America.
The anti-poverty advocacy group says these employees' annual salary is under $32,000.
Researchers also say 47 percent of black workers are below the $15 threshold, which is almost twice the number of white counterparts.
A similar split was also among female employees, who are more likely to make less than males.
This report is among the movements to get the federal minimum wage raised from its current level of $7.25/hr, where it's been since 2009.
Many worker advocates say bringing the rate to $15/hr would be closer to a livable wage.