Study identifies shooting trends, strategies to prevent gun violence in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A recent study by researchers at SIU will help Carbondale City leaders determine how to direct resources to prevent gun violence.
The report provides an analysis of the nature of gun violence in Carbondale and offers recommendations for prevention and intervention initiatives.
Key findings include rising police calls, gun violence being concentrated in micro places, and that a significant number of gun-related incidents in Carbondale stem from a small number of repeat offenders involved in ongoing mutual conflicts.
One part of the research looked at what is driving the gun violence.
The factors driving most of the incidents include:
- Drug activity
- Shooting from cars
- Fights at parties
- Criminal groups
- Retaliation
The study also surveyed residents in different areas of the Carbondale region. They were asked about their experience with gun violence.
In several areas, nearly 50% of people were personally affected by gun violence in last three years. In Region 6, 43% of people said they heard gunshots weekly.
Researchers also advised on deterrence and prevention strategies that have been effective elsewhere, including adaptations to the built environment focused on traffic flow, housing, and vacant lots; repeat offender initiatives; conflict resolution; hospital-based violence intervention; situational crime prevention and hot spot strategies; interventions tailored to youth violence prevention; drug-related and substance use interventions; and community organizing to promote safety.
“The findings didn’t catch us completely by surprise but did give us the data to create immediate and long-term strategies while also reinforcing strategies already in place,” said City Manager Gary Williams.
“Communities across the nation are seeing this same unfortunate trend with gun violence, so this isn’t unique to Carbondale, but this report will help us tailor solutions to be most effective for our community,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Carolin Harvey.
The City of Carbondale will continue to work closely with community institutions and local organizations to formulate plans to reduce gun violence, support those most at risk, and encourage community involvement.
Researchers will present the needs assessment report to the City Council at an upcoming meeting. Following Council discussion, next steps will be identified.
“I am thankful to the City for investing in a process to recommend solutions to the violent crime in Carbondale,” said Chief Stan Reno. “The Police Department will continue to commit all available resources to keep our community safe.”