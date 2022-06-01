Study finds majority of households in southeast Missouri experience food insecurity

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (WSIL)---A study from the University of Missouri found families in southeast Missouri are faced with tough choices when it comes to food insecurity.
After gathering data in 2021, the University of Missouri and Feeding Missouri gathered data from all six regional food banks to gather data about the statewide impacts of hunger.
One of the key findings of the study, 33% of food insecure families and individuals had to choose between paying for food or utilities.
The study found the Southeast Missouri Food Bank region served over 54,000 unique clients in an average month and over 79,000 are served annually.
Clients who visit multiple times are reached over 56,000 times in an average month and 678,000 times annually.
Twenty-eight percent of those served had to choose between medical care or food with 72% of households having a member with high blood pressure.
Those with the food bank said the decisions are going to get more difficult.
"We know those decisions have only gotten harder this year. Anybody who goes to the grocery store or puts fuel in their car knows that prices have gone up for food and transportation. So families that were already struggling are facing tougher choices now," said Donor Relations Manager of the SEMO Food Bank, Heather Collier.
In 2021, the study found 22% of people had to choose between paying for food and housing and 24% had to choose between food and transportation.
Sixty-one percent of households experience food insecurity in southeast Missouri.
The SEMO food bank has resources on how to help.