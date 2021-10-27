Students use Life Skills class to give back to community

CHARLESTON, MO (WSIL)---Laura Coon teaches the Life Skills Class at Charleston High School.
Life Skills focuses on things that students will need once they leave high school, and one of their lessons is cooking.
"We made Mexican chicken casserole, we did garlic bread and a southwest salad, and a chocolate caramel poke cake," said Coon.
But the students aren't just making food for themselves.
Wednesday's meal was made for Law Enforcement in the area as a way to thank them for their contributions to the community.
"The law enforcement does so much for us in our community to keep us safe, and for these kids to make sure they are safe and it just feels really good to give something back to them," said Coon.
And the students agree.
"It's nice. You can always help people out and do things for them," said Shariah Kent, a junior in the Life Skills class.
Charleston Department of Public Safety officers were grateful for the gift, saying the food does more than provide a meal.
"I think it's good because it's good for people in the community to deal with the police, not in an enforcement capacity, but just as regular people, and it benefits us, we appreciate their support, it helps them learn new skills. I think it's a plus all around," said Director of the Charleston Public Safety Department, Robert Hearnes.
Students will continue to deliver meals to law enforcement once a month until the end of the school year.